Advertisement

Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who will highlight a prime-time virtual celebration televised Wednesday night after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president.

Biden’s inaugural committee announced the lineup Sunday for “Celebrating America,” a multinetwork broadcast that the committee bills as a mix of stars and everyday citizens.

Miranda, who wrote and starred in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” will appear for a classical recitation. Musicians John Legend, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, among others, will join Springsteen and Bon Jovi. Actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will act as hostesses, with former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also scheduled to appear.

The segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsey, the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

The broadcast is in lieu of traditional inaugural balls. Biden plans still to be sworn in on the Capitol’s West Front, but with a scaled-down ceremony because of the coronavirus and tight security after the Jan. 6 violent insurrection on the Capitol as Congress convened to certify his victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Colorado Springs business to pay $400K to settle misrepresentation allegations
A Pueblo police car sits near crime scene tape on Jan. 16, 2021.
1 killed in north Pueblo shooting
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Gov. Polis ‘disappointed’ after being ‘lied to’ by federal government about vaccines
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US capitols
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Democrats build impeachment case, alleging ‘dangerous crime’
Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
Phoenix police: 1 man dead, 11 injured in separate shootings