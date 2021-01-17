Advertisement

Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans(Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A former state representative in Colorado sued Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Sunday after being blocked from the first-term federal lawmaker’s Twitter account.

Attorneys for Democrat Bri Buentello of Pueblo filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver. They allege she was blocked after criticizing Boebert and calling for the Republican to be recalled in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by loyalists to President Donald Trump.

The suit seeks a court order for Boebert to unlock Buentello on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Colorado Springs business to pay $400K to settle misrepresentation allegations
A Pueblo police car sits near crime scene tape on Jan. 16, 2021.
1 killed in north Pueblo shooting
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Gov. Polis ‘disappointed’ after being ‘lied to’ by federal government about vaccines
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Police car with lights
Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs
FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
Melissa Stockwell worked through rehab at Walter Reid Medical Center following the lose of her...
2-time Paralympian and retired 1st lieutenant on the road to Tokyo 2021
Kenyon Dorsey
13-year-old boy missing since early Sunday morning