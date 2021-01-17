Couple robbed at gunpoint in east Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured during an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in a parking lot with his girlfriend around 2:20 a.m. when two men approached carrying guns. The couple was held at gunpoint while the robbers took money, a cell phone and car keys. The male victim was assaulted, while the woman was left unharmed.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been released.

The victim is expected to recover.

