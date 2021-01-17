Advertisement

13-year-old boy missing since early Sunday morning

Kenyon Dorsey
Kenyon Dorsey(CSPD via Dorsey family)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy.

Kenyon Dorsey was reported missing by his mother early Sunday morning and is believed to have run away from home. As of noon, he has still not been located. His last known location was the 300 block of University Drive.

Kenyon is 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with a sandy blond afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange coat over a red hoodie with yellow Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Kenyon’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD right away at 719-444-7000.

