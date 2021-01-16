Advertisement

Von Miller under investigation by police in suburb of Denver

VON MILLER BRONCOS
VON MILLER BRONCOS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by police in a Denver suburb. A spokesman for the Parker Police Department confirmed the investigation, but couldn’t provide additional details. The spokesman says that if the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for review. The Broncos say they are aware of an investigation involving Miller and are gathering more information. Miller missed the season with an ankle injury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/15/2021 3:04:08 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Another Triple-Double night for Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors for 114-104 win
CHSAA logo
CHSAA football committee votes on expanded postseason, addition of Class 6A
Vibes GM/Vice President Chris Phillips introduced new manager Dave Hajek (left) and pitching...
Rocky Mountain Vibes hire UCCS coach Dave Hajek as new manager
Broncos hire new General Manager George Paton
Broncos hire George Paton for vacant General Manager spot