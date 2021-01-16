Von Miller under investigation by police in suburb of Denver

DENVER (AP) - Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by police in a Denver suburb. A spokesman for the Parker Police Department confirmed the investigation, but couldn’t provide additional details. The spokesman says that if the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for review. The Broncos say they are aware of an investigation involving Miller and are gathering more information. Miller missed the season with an ankle injury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/15/2021 3:04:08 PM (GMT -7:00)