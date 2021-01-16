Man arrested after chase through Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who said he wouldn’t be going back to jail did exactly that after allegedly leading Teller County deputies on a chase Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy tried to pull the suspect over on Loy Creek Road for driving without a numbered plate. The routine traffic stop became anything but when the driver allegedly rolled down his window and shouted, “I’ve got a gun and I am not going back to jail!”

The suspect “then presented a handgun out of the driver’s side window and ignored the deputy’s commands to exit the vehicle. [He] then drove away from the deputy, who pursued the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the chase, the sheriff’s office says the suspect tossed his gun out his car window, prompting the deputy to stop the pursuit so he could pull over to get the weapon. The suspect stopped his car up the road while the deputy was retrieving the gun, only to take off again when more deputies arrived in the area.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies opted not to chase the suspect a second time, but that while still at the scene, the suspect returned and turned himself in.

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old David Oliver. Oliver faces vehicular eluding and weapons charges, among other offenses.

Oliver briefly gained fame in Colorado Springs when in December 2019, he allegedly robbed a bank, then threw the money on the street while yelling “Merry Christmas!”

