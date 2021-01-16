Landeskog scores 200th goal, Avalanche rout Blues 8-0

DENVER (AP) - Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to reach 200 for his career, helping the Colorado Avalanche rebound from an opening-night loss with an 8-0 rout of the St. Louis Blues.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored the 100th goal of his career and added an assist, and Nazem Kadri also had a goal and an assist.

Philipp Grubauer faced just 20 shots in his 12th career shutout and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado. The Avalanche entered the season with title expectations but had a lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, their offense broke out in the second and third.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.