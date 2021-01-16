Advertisement

Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house...
This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house fire in Perinton, NY, outside Rochester, NY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn't clear whether all of them would survive.(Paige Engard/Courtesy Lollypop Farm via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 100 cats have survived a house fire in a town outside Rochester, New York, according to an animal protection group.

The Lollypop Farm shelter had been told as many as 70 cats lived in the Perinton home when it caught fire.

But its workers had rescued 97 cats as of late Thursday, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive.

The fire began about 1 a.m. Thursday and was confined to one room, according to the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.

Two adults were outside when firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, Bushnell’s Basin Assistant Fire Chief Mark Alberts said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: TSA says some people could be barred from planes
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas