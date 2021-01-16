Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police are investigating a “swatting” call after a bomb threat was made on Friday.

Police say they responded to reports of a bomb threat in the 500 block of Royalty Place off of South Santa Fe Avenue.

The people inside the residence are cooperating with police and the investigation. There are no anticipated charged for the residents.

Fountain Police say a “swatting” call is a criminal harassment tactic to send police and emergency services to another person’s address. This is started by a false report of a serious law enforcement emergency like a bomb threat.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

