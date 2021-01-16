Advertisement

Crash at I-25 and Bijou seriously injures 1

Police process the scene of a crash at the I-25 off-ramp to Bijou on Jan. 15, 2021.
Police process the scene of a crash at the I-25 off-ramp to Bijou on Jan. 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in an intersection Friday evening.

Police say the driver of a sedan ran a red light at Bijou Street while exiting I-25 and crashed in an oncoming pickup. The pickup truck flipped several times, but no one inside was badly hurt.

The victim who suffered serious injuries was riding in the sedan and is not thought to have been wearing a seat belt. Police believe the driver of the sedan was speeding at the time of the crash.

Bijou was closed for more than five hours, finally reopening around 10 p.m.

