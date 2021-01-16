1 killed in north Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second in custody following a shooting on Pueblo’s north side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the area of 2nd Avenue and 29th Street around 2:45 a.m. on reports of shots fired. One man was found gravely injured with a gunshot wound.

“Officers began lifesaving efforts on the injured victim until paramedics arrived, but they were unable to save him and he died at the scene,” the Pueblo Police Department said.

Officers quickly located the shooting suspect and took him into custody without incident. He has been identified as 20-year-old Alec Romero.

Based on the investigation so far, police believe an argument broke out at a social gathering Romero and the victim were both attending. The two men went outside, where the argument turned physical.

“While engaged in the physical altercation, Romero produced a firearm that he had been carrying on his person and shot the victim,” police said.

Romero now faces second-degree murder charges.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Officers are on scene at a shooting In the 2900 blk. of 2nd Ave. Crimes Against Persons & CSI Investigators are en route. pic.twitter.com/HPn7tof0kK — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.