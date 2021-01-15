Advertisement

Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, sends message to fans

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit...
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music legend Willie Nelson has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson shared a post from Texas-based Family Hospital Systems showing him receiving the vaccine from the driver’s seat of his car and giving a thumbs up.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19

Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson, 87, has battled health issues in recent years, which forced him to cancel many shows. In 2019, Nelson canceled his tour because of breathing problems.

The Texas native also had to cancel several dates in 2018 because of illnesses.

Nelson has raised money for those affected by COVID-19 by livestreaming benefit concerts. He also collaborated with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year by doing a cover of “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house...
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: TSA says some people could be barred from planes
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas