Wildfire burning in Colorado 80% contained

UPDATE (5:17 P.M.): A fire burning on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area is now 80% contained.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is between 3,000 to 4,000 acres.

A evacuation for Fort Lyon has been lifted.

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large wildfire was burning in Colorado on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Friday.

Smoke could be seen for miles starting Friday afternoon. The area on fire is south of Fort Lyon in Bent County, on the southeast side of the state. KBLJ Radio was one of the first local media outlets to report the blaze. The radio station provided 11 News with photos from La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson.

At about 4:20 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office announced Fort Lyon had been evacuated. At that time, there were 10 agencies helping battle the blaze amid heavy winds. An estimated size was not available last time this article was updated.

Las animas firefighters are getting help from several agencies on a fire east and south of Ft Lyon. La junta fire chief... Posted by KBLJ Radio on Friday, January 15, 2021

BREAKING: A wildfire is burning on the 19,471-acre John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area near Fort Lyons, which is evacuated. The Las Animas Fire Department is the lead of 10 agencies fighting the blaze, which is burning in inaccessible Arkansas River bottoms amid heavy winds — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 15, 2021

