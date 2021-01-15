Wildfire burning in Colorado 80% contained
UPDATE (5:17 P.M.): A fire burning on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area is now 80% contained.
The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is between 3,000 to 4,000 acres.
A evacuation for Fort Lyon has been lifted.
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large wildfire was burning in Colorado on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Friday.
Smoke could be seen for miles starting Friday afternoon. The area on fire is south of Fort Lyon in Bent County, on the southeast side of the state. KBLJ Radio was one of the first local media outlets to report the blaze. The radio station provided 11 News with photos from La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson.
At about 4:20 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office announced Fort Lyon had been evacuated. At that time, there were 10 agencies helping battle the blaze amid heavy winds. An estimated size was not available last time this article was updated.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
