Vacation of Denver mayor prompts complaint to ethics board

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020 file photo Denver Mayor Michael Hancock makes a point during a news conference in Denver. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Hancock flew to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family after urging others to stay home. He later said he was thinking with "my heart and not my head." (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - A Denver woman has filed a complaint against Mayor Michael Hancock, who flew to visit family for Thanksgiving despite sending messages on social media and to city staff asking them to avoid travel.

The complaint filed by Tonia Wilson with the city’s Ethics Board said the mayor’s actions were unethical and showed him “abusing his office for his own benefit and for the benefit of his immediate family members.”

The board voted unanimously to seek a formal response from Hancock regarding the complaint. Hancock previously apologized for his actions and acknowledged that he went against his own public guidance.

