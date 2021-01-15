Vacation of Denver mayor prompts complaint to ethics board

DENVER (AP) - A Denver woman has filed a complaint against Mayor Michael Hancock, who flew to visit family for Thanksgiving despite sending messages on social media and to city staff asking them to avoid travel.

The complaint filed by Tonia Wilson with the city’s Ethics Board said the mayor’s actions were unethical and showed him “abusing his office for his own benefit and for the benefit of his immediate family members.”

The board voted unanimously to seek a formal response from Hancock regarding the complaint. Hancock previously apologized for his actions and acknowledged that he went against his own public guidance.

