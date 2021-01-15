Some post offices to close early due to ‘possible civil event’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Postal Service announced Friday it’s taking precautions ahead of potential upcoming civil events.

USPS said post office locations in Denver and Colorado Springs would have reduced hours Saturday.

In Colorado Springs, the post office at 201 E. Pikes Peak Ave. was scheduled to be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The lobby will be open 6 a.m. to noon.

USPS also said numerous blue collection boxes will be removed. The postal service said all the collection boxes would be replaced after the potential threat is over. According to a list USPS sent out, 22 collection boxes will be removed in Colorado Springs, mostly in the downtown area.

The postal service said these are temporary measures to protect the mail, employees and the community.

