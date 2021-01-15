Pueblo County vaccine clinic for 70+ residents closed until mid-next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Pueblo County residents over the age of 70 is closed until mid-next week.

According to the Pueblo department of Public Health and Environment, they do not have any more vaccines available and hope they will be here sometime next week. PDPHE has put in a request for more vaccines to the state health department, but they are not sure when those will get here.

On Thursday the Pueblo Health Department hit a milestone and vaccinated 1,000 residents over the age of 70 within just one day! This milestone comes after four successful days of vaccinating the senior population.

Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release:

“We are proud to reach this milestone for our community vaccination site and will continue with more clinics as vaccine becomes available.

While we are frustrated, we ask that everyone have patience recognizing we are waiting for more vaccine to arrive.

We are pleased at what Pueblo has accomplished this week with the vaccine Pueblo received. This is a great example of Pueblo coming together for the community with the help of many partners.”

So far 8,629 Pueblo County residents have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the vaccination clinic opened on Monday, over 3,200 individuals over the age of 70-years-old have been vaccinated.

66% of residents above 70 have registered online or over the phone to get a vaccine. If you have already registered to get a vaccine at the Pueblo Mall, you will be notified from an automated call the day before the next vaccination clinic will be held.

Individuals age 70 and older who would like the COVID-19 vaccine may sign up here or by calling (719) 583-4444.

Tips to Signing Up to be Vaccinated:

You must be a Pueblo County resident, age 70 or older to sign-up.

Only Sign-up one time (additional sign-ups just put you further down the list).

Register each eligible person individually (by their name, not the care-givers name).

Only register for your first dose, not your second. if you have already gotten the first dose, PDPHE has your information and they will reach out to schedule the second dose.

Add 719-583-4444 to your cell phone contacts to know you are receiving a call for your COVID-19 vaccine.

