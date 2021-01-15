Advertisement

Pueblo County vaccine clinic for 70+ residents closed until mid-next week

As of Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says 12,000 Pueblo...
As of Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says 12,000 Pueblo County residents have registered for the vaccine. Right now several community partners are working on fixing a few issues with the website where residents above the age of 70 can register to get vaccinated for COVID-19.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Pueblo County residents over the age of 70 is closed until mid-next week.

According to the Pueblo department of Public Health and Environment, they do not have any more vaccines available and hope they will be here sometime next week. PDPHE has put in a request for more vaccines to the state health department, but they are not sure when those will get here.

On Thursday the Pueblo Health Department hit a milestone and vaccinated 1,000 residents over the age of 70 within just one day! This milestone comes after four successful days of vaccinating the senior population.

Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release:

“We are proud to reach this milestone for our community vaccination site and will continue with more clinics as vaccine becomes available.

While we are frustrated, we ask that everyone have patience recognizing we are waiting for more vaccine to arrive.

We are pleased at what Pueblo has accomplished this week with the vaccine Pueblo received. This is a great example of Pueblo coming together for the community with the help of many partners.”

So far 8,629 Pueblo County residents have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the vaccination clinic opened on Monday, over 3,200 individuals over the age of 70-years-old have been vaccinated.

66% of residents above 70 have registered online or over the phone to get a vaccine. If you have already registered to get a vaccine at the Pueblo Mall, you will be notified from an automated call the day before the next vaccination clinic will be held.

Individuals age 70 and older who would like the COVID-19 vaccine may sign up here or by calling (719) 583-4444.

Tips to Signing Up to be Vaccinated:

  • You must be a Pueblo County resident, age 70 or older to sign-up.
  • Only Sign-up one time (additional sign-ups just put you further down the list).
  • Register each eligible person individually (by their name, not the care-givers name).
  • Only register for your first dose, not your second. if you have already gotten the first dose, PDPHE has your information and they will reach out to schedule the second dose.
  • Add 719-583-4444 to your cell phone contacts to know you are receiving a call for your COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
Mainly Dry Weekend
Seasonal Weekend
Fire burning near Fort Lyon, CO on 1/15/21.
Wildfire burning in Colorado 80% contained
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Gov. Polis “disappointed” after being “lied to” by federal gov’t about vaccines