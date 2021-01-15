MISSING: Teenager out of El Paso County last seen in early November

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a teen who has been missing for months.

Photos of 15-year-old Shanay Ringenoldus are at the top of this article. She was last seen on Nov. 2 at her home in the 6600 block of Lemhi Dr. The neighborhood is just south of the Big Johnson Reservoir and southeast of Colorado Springs.

If you have information on her location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

“Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000,” the sheriff’s office added to a social media post.

Have you seen, Shanay?



She has a history of running away. We have reason to believe she is staying with friends.

Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000: § 18-6-601.

If seen call, 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/7u5Gh9tmrV — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.