MISSING: Teenager out of El Paso County last seen in early November

Runaway teen Shanay Ringenoldus.
Runaway teen Shanay Ringenoldus.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM MST
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a teen who has been missing for months.

Photos of 15-year-old Shanay Ringenoldus are at the top of this article. She was last seen on Nov. 2 at her home in the 6600 block of Lemhi Dr. The neighborhood is just south of the Big Johnson Reservoir and southeast of Colorado Springs.

If you have information on her location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

“Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000,” the sheriff’s office added to a social media post.

