Local utility company works with state toward cleaner future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The governor says our state is working towards being cleaner.

He’s hoping to make some big changes when it comes to our carbon footprint--all within the next few decades.

The state is hoping to reduce carbon emissions here in Colorado by 80 percent by the year 2030, and have Colorado run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. Its all a part of the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, and a bill that passed in 2019.

Locally, Colorado Springs Utilities is doing their part by retiring two coal power plants by 2030 or sooner and replacing it with smaller natural gas generators and more energy efficient options all in addition to increasing electric car charging infrastructure in the area.

“With all the challenges, you know, from, from resource restrictions, for emissions, for reliability issues, economics and all those things, I think having a long-term plan allows us to make adjustments, to make sure we’re doing it the right way and incrementally,” Aram Benyamin, the CEO of Colorado Springs Utiltites said.

He adds its important that everyone works together towards a cleaner world.

“One of the best things we could do is just put all our differences aside for a minute here and just take focus on the future of resources that is going to get more and more scarce,” he said. “That’s going to be more and more pollution. It’s going to be a big issue for us. So we have to address this sooner than later, and this is a great example of how it could be done.”

