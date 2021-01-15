Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges
By David Kenney
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A local truck driver is lucky not to have been injured after someone threw a deer off a bridge onto his semi-truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on I-55 at the Holmes County State Park exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A viewer says she witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it. The deer went all the way into the cab of the truck. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges.

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.(Source: WLBT, Gray News)

Sgt. Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “Luckily, had it been a larger animal coming through the cab of the truck, they could’ve been catastrophic, not to mention hurting the driver of the vehicle. But he could’ve lost control of the semi-truck and who knows what could’ve happened. There will be multiple charges placed on these individuals as far as Game and Fish violations, traffic violations.”

The Highway Patrol says the individuals also dropped bricks onto two other vehicles after the deer. Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house...
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: TSA says some people could be barred from planes
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas