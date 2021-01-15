Advertisement

Gov. Polis “disappointed” after being “lied to” by federal gov’t about vaccines

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado will not be getting tens of thousands of vaccine doses that Governor Jared Polis says he was promised.

The governor says the federal government said they would give out a stockpile of doses, but he says it doesn’t exist.

The governor called the move “gross incompetence” on the federal government’s part--and says he is disappointed.

11 NEWS asked how the state found out it would not be receiving the doses. Governor Polis said he found out in a phone call Friday morning.

Colorado was e supposed to get 210,0000 vaccine doses next week. Now we will only be getting about 78,000.

The governor says this won’t affect our states plan to have 70 percent of those 70 and older vaccinated by the end of next month--but he says these doses were extras and they would have helped a lot.

“Today, I come before you extremely disappointed that we were lied to with plans and the administration to release reserve doses that would be the second doses of the vaccine. I was informed by the general today that there is no federal reserve,” Gov. Polis said in a press conference on Friday. “They anticipate that every second dose will be delivered, but it will be delivered in the future off the supply chain.”

The governor continued.

“My guess is it’s gross incompetence. I’m not going to attribute a motive to vengeance, I’m going to say gross incompetence...but I could err on the side of my optimistic view of human nature.”

We reached out to the federal government for a response.

We’ll let you know what we hear back.

