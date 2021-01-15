Palmer Lake shooting suspect arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) –

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of shooting and killing a woman has been arrested.

Deputies say 35-year-old Jose Romero was found and arrested on Friday with the charge of First Degree Murder.

At around 4:30 pm Thursday The sheriff’s office was called to an area in the 700 block of Highway 105. The neighborhood is between Monument and Palmer Lake.

There they found an adult woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. That woman’s identity has not been released.

The Regional Fugitives Unit, ATF, and the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit made the arrest.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the El Paso County tip line at 719-520-6666.

Jose Romero arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Palmer Lake. (EPSCO)

