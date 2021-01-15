Advertisement

COVID outbreak reported at youth homeless shelter in Colorado Springs

The Place, a youth homeless shelter near downtown Colorado Springs.
The Place, a youth homeless shelter near downtown Colorado Springs.(none)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local homeless shelter announced Friday two young people tested positive for COVID-19 and several more were experiencing symptoms.

The Place, a 20-bed shelter near downtown Colorado Springs, said everyone impacted has been moved off-site, with most going to an isolation shelter set up inside the City Auditorium.

The shelter said it’s working closely with El Paso County Public Health to help contain the spread of the virus.

“Our priority is to keep youth who seek our help safe and healthy, helping them move on from homelessness,” said Shawna Kemppainen, the shelter’s executive director. “This pandemic reveals again that homelessness is a health crisis every day. The nearly 200 young people we know on the streets of our community have no home in which to isolate. Our work is full speed ahead, including shelter services.”

The Place said it’s been taking all safety precautions, including extra cleanings, mask wearing and physical distancing when possible, since the coronavirus pandemic started. The shelter started rapid testing on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
Mainly Dry Weekend
Seasonal Weekend
Fire burning near Fort Lyon, CO on 1/15/21.
Wildfire burning in Colorado 80% contained
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Gov. Polis “disappointed” after being “lied to” by federal gov’t about vaccines