COVID outbreak reported at youth homeless shelter in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local homeless shelter announced Friday two young people tested positive for COVID-19 and several more were experiencing symptoms.

The Place, a 20-bed shelter near downtown Colorado Springs, said everyone impacted has been moved off-site, with most going to an isolation shelter set up inside the City Auditorium.

The shelter said it’s working closely with El Paso County Public Health to help contain the spread of the virus.

“Our priority is to keep youth who seek our help safe and healthy, helping them move on from homelessness,” said Shawna Kemppainen, the shelter’s executive director. “This pandemic reveals again that homelessness is a health crisis every day. The nearly 200 young people we know on the streets of our community have no home in which to isolate. Our work is full speed ahead, including shelter services.”

The Place said it’s been taking all safety precautions, including extra cleanings, mask wearing and physical distancing when possible, since the coronavirus pandemic started. The shelter started rapid testing on Jan. 4.

