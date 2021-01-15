Advertisement

Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Officers had an area blocked off close to Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. The incident started at about 1:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive.

Some residents were told to evacuate the area for several areas.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were both called to the scene.

At about 6:50 p.m. the request to evacuate was lifted. The suspect, Antonio Taylor, was taken into custody.

Despite the threat, no explosive materials were found at the scene.

