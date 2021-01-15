Colorado joins 40 other states in sending members of the National Guard to DC

DENVER (KKTV) - Members of the Colorado National Guard will be assisting with the 59th Presidential Inauguration next Wednesday.

“Colorado will proudly do our part, joining 40 other states across our great nation in sending members of our National Guard to the nation’s capital for our country’s upcoming Presidential inauguration on January 20th. The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation’s capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years,” said Governor Jared Polis.

At least 200 members of the National Guard in Colorado will be sent, but that is subject to change.

Thousands of troops from across the country are going to be deployed to Washington D.C. The increase in requests for Guard members comes as officials brace for more, possibly violent protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.