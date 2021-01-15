CHSAA football committee votes on expanded postseason, addition of Class 6A

DENVER (KKTV) - Major changes could once again be coming to Colorado high school football.

On Thursday, the CHSAA football committee recommended a number of modifications that would take effect starting in 2022, including the addition of Class 6A and an expansion of the postseason. All recommendations will be sent to the Legislative Council, which will vote and approve changes this spring.

Colorado had a 6A Class back from 1990-1993, and resurrecting the class has been discussed in previous years. If approved, CHSAA football may require re-alignment, evening out classifications to about 36 schools each.

“I think it’s a start to the process,” Vista Ridge Athletic Director Bruce Grose, said at the committee meeting, per CHSAAnow.com. “It’s the start of creating classifications that are like programs, and not just [enrollment] numbers. All along, we’ve divided pretty much just by numbers, and I think we need to reevaluate that process. I think this is the right step forward to create more equity.”

Pueblo South football coach Ryan Goddard, added: “Looking at this globally, I think our biggest problem across the state in each classification is our top-8 teams in each classification and the bottom-8 teams in each classification are nowhere near each other. Is it how we classify teams, or how our classifications are structured? I think ‘both’ answers that question.”

POSTSEASON

The committee also discussed changes to the postseason. According to CHSAAnow.com, the board approved a 24-team playoff in all classifications. Currently, 24-team brackets are released in 4A and 5A, but only 16 qualifiers make state tournaments in 6-man to 3A. A 10-week regular season in all classes was voted upon, and each class can independently set a 9 or 10 game schedule.

The committee also discussed moving all championship games to a single weekend, at a single site. That was the case for the 2020 state title games, that were held from Dec. 3-5 at CSU-Pueblo. The board also agreed that all higher-seeds should host their semifinal matchups, with the championship games being played at a neutral site.

While all of those pending changes will need to be evaluated by the Legislative Council for the 2022 season, the board approved CSU-Pueblo as the site for championship games for the fall 2021 season. 6-man through 3A will return to the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl, while 4A and 5A will return to Empower Field. Championship weekend is tentatively set for the weekend of Nov. 27.

