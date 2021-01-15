Advertisement

Capitol rioters included highly trained ex-military and cops

Violent encounters between rioters and police officers at capitol
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:57 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - At least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near last week’s Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation.

That’s what an Associated Press review of public records and social media found. In many cases, those who stormed the Capitol appeared to employ tactics, body armor and radio headsets that were similar to those of the police they were confronting.

Experts have long warned about extremists recruiting people with military and law enforcement training, and they say the Jan. 6 insurrection saw some of their worst fears realized.

