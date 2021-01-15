Advertisement

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked a former Food and Drug commissioner to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration’s first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE - This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FILE - This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Administrator David Kessler testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Kessler to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration's first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.(DENIS PAQUIN | AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

Dr. David Kessler, who will have the title of chief science officer of COVID response, headed the Food and Drug Administration in the 1990s under presidents of both political parties. He has been acting as a top pandemic adviser to Biden and his appointment was announced Friday by the presidential transition office.

Kessler will work out of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, assuming responsibility for the scientific side of Operation Warp Speed, an effort launched under the Trump administration to rapidly develop vaccines and treatments. The drive has already produced two highly effective vaccines, and more are on the way.

Nonetheless, the nation’s vaccination campaign has gotten off to a slow start, and most of the vaccine being delivered to states by the federal government is not being used right away.

A person advising the Biden transition team said Kessler will take on the role now being carried out by Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a prominent vaccine scientist and innovator who has been serving as chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed. Several vaccine candidates in the pipeline are in final clinical trials, and one company is expected to soon apply for FDA emergency approval for its formulation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who has been in charge of vaccine delivery under Operation Warp Speed, is expected to stay on.

Kessler, 69, will be able to start immediately as his post does not require Senate approval.

Kessler will coordinate vaccine review and approval, as well as the logistics of manufacturing millions more doses. Experts say the U.S. will need to vaccinate upwards of 250 million people to approach the goal of “herd immunity,” where there is widespread resistance to virus allowing for a return to normal life. So far fewer than 12 million doses have been administered.

Kessler has been involved in a wide range of issues through his career, from the battle against HIV/AIDS, to tobacco regulation and improving the nutritional habits of Americans.

Appointed to head the FDA by President George H. W. Bush, he continued under President Bill Clinton.

Steering the agency from 1990 to 1997, Kessler earned nicknames like “Eliot Knessler” for his crusading efforts to enforce standards on everything from food labels to drug manufacturing.

His FDA legacy chiefly rests on a sweeping investigation into tobacco industry practices, which led the agency to label nicotine an addictive drug that companies purposely manipulated to hook smokers. Kessler drafted the U.S. government’s first-ever tobacco regulations, arguing that cigarettes were nicotine-delivery devices that deserved scrutiny akin to drugs or medical devices.

When Congress finally gave the FDA authority over key parts of the tobacco industry in 2009, the law borrowed heavily from Kessler’s initial ideas.

After leaving government, he worked as the dean of medical schools at Yale University and the University of California, San Francisco. In November, Biden named him to co-chair a panel of advisers on the COVID-19 response effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
Assault suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house...
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: TSA says some people could be barred from planes
Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas