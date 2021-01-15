Advertisement

Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA

President-Elect Joe Biden adds more names to his cabinet
President-Elect Joe Biden adds more names to his cabinet
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden is nominating New York emergency department commissioner Deanne Criswell to serve as the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator.

He’s also tapping former CIA deputy director David Cohen to return to the agency in the same role he had during the Obama administration.

The picks, along with a trio of other new nominations confirmed to The Associated Press by the Biden team, come as the president-elect is putting a premium on experience, and perhaps familiarity, as he looks to fill out top positions at federal agencies with less than a week to go before his inauguration.

