Another Triple-Double night for Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors for 114-104 win

Nuggets have won 3 of their last 4, 5 of their last 7 games.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry’s sharp shooting as the Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 114-104. Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists. Will Barton and Jamal Murray each added 17 points on a night when seven Nuggets scored in double figures. Curry finished with 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting. He hit five 3-pointers to give him 2,545 for his career. Curry is 15 from tying Reggie Miller for second place on the league’s all-time list.

