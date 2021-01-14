WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM MST
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying a man suspected of attacking someone over not wearing a mask.
The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Thursday. The man allegedly walked into a Sinclair gas station off E. 6th avenue in Aurora back on Jan. 4. Police say the suspect was asked to put a mask on by staff, refused to and then attacked an employee. Police add the employee had serious injuries to the face.
The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Audi A series with temporary tags.
If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the suspect you’re asked to call (720) 913-7867.
