WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying a man suspected of attacking someone over not wearing a mask.

The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Thursday. The man allegedly walked into a Sinclair gas station off E. 6th avenue in Aurora back on Jan. 4. Police say the suspect was asked to put a mask on by staff, refused to and then attacked an employee. Police add the employee had serious injuries to the face.

The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Audi A series with temporary tags.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the suspect you’re asked to call (720) 913-7867.

On 1/4 10:45a at a Sinclair (14401 E. 6th) the below susp was asked to wear a face mask by staff. The susp. assaulted the employee causing serious bodily injury to their face. The susp fled in a blue Audi A Series w/a temp tag.☎️@CrimeStoppersCO w/tips! pic.twitter.com/LiRmdYPcsC — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 14, 2021

