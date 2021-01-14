Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of assaulting a Colorado convenience store employee over not wearing a mask

Assault suspect.
Assault suspect.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying a man suspected of attacking someone over not wearing a mask.

The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Thursday. The man allegedly walked into a Sinclair gas station off E. 6th avenue in Aurora back on Jan. 4. Police say the suspect was asked to put a mask on by staff, refused to and then attacked an employee. Police add the employee had serious injuries to the face.

The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Audi A series with temporary tags.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the suspect you’re asked to call (720) 913-7867.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
Reported bomb threat in Colorado Springs 1/14/21.
Suspect in custody following a reported bomb threat and standoff in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Fountain Police investigating “swatting” call
CuddleCot donated to Canon City Hospital
CuddleCot donated to Cañon City hospital to provide more time for families with stillborn babies
Mainly Dry Weekend
Seasonal Weekend
Fire burning near Fort Lyon, CO on 1/15/21.
Wildfire burning in Colorado 80% contained
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Gov. Polis “disappointed” after being “lied to” by federal gov’t about vaccines