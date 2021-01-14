Advertisement

VA clinic in Colorado Springs to start vaccinating veterans

100-year-old veteran Colonel Carl Cooper (USMC) gets second COVID-19 vaccine
100-year-old veteran Colonel Carl Cooper (USMC) gets second COVID-19 vaccine
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The VA will start vaccinating veterans 75 and older this weekend.

It starts on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. Eligible veterans will get a call before then to schedule their appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The vaccinations will happen at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic at 3141 Centennial Boulevard, along Fillmore in Colorado Springs.

Patients will schedule their second dose right after getting their first one.

