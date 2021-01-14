VA clinic in Colorado Springs to start vaccinating veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The VA will start vaccinating veterans 75 and older this weekend.

It starts on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. Eligible veterans will get a call before then to schedule their appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The vaccinations will happen at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic at 3141 Centennial Boulevard, along Fillmore in Colorado Springs.

Patients will schedule their second dose right after getting their first one.

