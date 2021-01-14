Advertisement

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:08 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in a philosophical Twitter thread that is his first public statement on the subject.

When Trump incited his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, then continued to tweet potentially ominous messages, Dorsey said the resulting risk to public safety created an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” for the company. Having already briefly suspended Trump’s account the day of the Capitol riot, Twitter on Friday banned Trump entirely, then smacked down the president’s attempts to tweet using other accounts.

“I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter,” Dorsey wrote. But he added: “I believe this was the right decision for Twitter.”

Dorsey acknowledged that shows of strength like the Trump ban could set dangerous precedents, even calling them a sign of “failure.” Although not in so many words, Dorsey suggested that Twitter needs to find ways to avoid having to make such decisions in the first place. Exactly how that would work isn’t clear, although it could range from earlier and more effective moderation to a fundamental restructuring of social networks.

In Dorsey-speak, that means Twitter needs to work harder to “promote healthy conversation.”

Extreme measures such as banning Trump also highlight the extraordinary power that Twitter and other Big Tech companies can wield without accountability or recourse, Dorsey wrote.

While Twitter was grappling with the problem of Trump, for instance, Apple, Google and Amazon were effectively shutting down the right-wing site Parler by denying it access to app stores and cloud-hosting services. The companies charged that Parler wasn’t aggressive enough about removing calls to violence, which Parler has denied.

Dorsey declined to criticize his Big Tech counterparts directly, even noting that “this moment in time might call for this dynamic.” Over the long term, however, he suggested that aggressive and domineering behavior could threaten the “noble purpose and ideals” of the open internet by entrenching the power of a few organizations over a commons that should be accessible to everyone.

The Twitter co-founder, however, had little specific to say about how his platform or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future. Instead, he touched on an idea that, taken literally, sounds a bit like the end of Twitter itself — a long-term project to develop a technological “standard” that could liberate social networks from centralized control by the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

But for the moment, Dorsey wrote, Twitter’s goal “is to disarm as much as we can, and ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding, and a more peaceful existence on earth.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump,...
Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to man’s arrest
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
National Guard troops flooding in as Washington locks down