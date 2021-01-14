State Patrol investigating a double fatal crash in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Chaffee County. The crash happened at 11:23 pm on Wednesday, January 13th, 2.5 miles east Johnson’s Village, southeast of the town of Buena Vista.

A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Highway 24 when it drifted across the center line and into eastbound traffic where it collided with a semi-truck. The Nissan pathfinder was pushed off the roadway and rolled down an embankment. The semi-truck also was pushed off the highway and down an embankment, catching fire.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was stabilized and flown to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. The driver died of their injuries in transport to Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors for the driver of the Nissan. Excessive speed is not suspected at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

