Advertisement

State Patrol investigating a double fatal crash in Chaffee County

The fiery crash happened around 11:30 PM Wednesday night
Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Chaffee County. The crash happened at 11:23 pm on Wednesday, January 13th, 2.5 miles east Johnson’s Village, southeast of the town of Buena Vista.

A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Highway 24 when it drifted across the center line and into eastbound traffic where it collided with a semi-truck. The Nissan pathfinder was pushed off the roadway and rolled down an embankment. The semi-truck also was pushed off the highway and down an embankment, catching fire.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was stabilized and flown to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. The driver died of their injuries in transport to Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors for the driver of the Nissan. Excessive speed is not suspected at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

KKTV Midday Weather 1.14.21
Winds stay gusty ...
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
State Media out of Iran reporting cruise missiles launched during naval drill
State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill
1.14.21
Windy Thursday