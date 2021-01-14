Advertisement

Some Colorado inmates who are older than 70 start receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

Colorado Dept. of Corrections Logo.
Colorado Dept. of Corrections Logo.(CDOC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As part of Colorado’s vaccination plan, some inmates and prison staff who are 70 or older have started receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Inmate status will not make a difference in terms of timing of receipt of the vaccine,” Annie Skinner the Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) wrote to 11 News. “Someone who falls into a category for early priority of the vaccine and is in CDOC custody will receive the vaccine at the same time as someone in the same category who is outside CDOC.”

As of Wednesday, CDOC had 244 inmates who are 70 or older. As of Friday, 86 of those inmates had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“We are currently working on vaccinating the rest to meet the Governor’s deadline of vaccinating Coloradans 70 years or older by February 28th,” Skinner added.

Overall, more than 2,000 vaccine doses have been administered by the CDOC which includes frontline healthcare workers, correctional workers and inmates who are 70 and older.

As of Wednesday, more than 250,000 people in Colorado have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For information the vaccine plan put in place by the state, click here.

