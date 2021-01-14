Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive just north of Barnes Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and died at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital.
The intersection was closed for several hours and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
