Pueblo vaccine clinic going smoothly; Officials seeing some issues with registering for clinic online

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now several community partners are working on fixing a few issues with the website where residents above the age of 70 can register to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The website was launched on Monday after the vaccine clinic caused traffic issues around the Pueblo Mall. More than 700 people were able to be vaccinated after the clinic closed before it even opened.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says they are working through a few issues. Some of these include people under the age of 70 and those not living in Pueblo County signing up online. Residents are also filling out the form twice and trying to register for the second dose of the vaccine. PDPHE is urging Puebloans not to do any of these, and if you have already gotten the first dose of the vaccine PDPHE has your information and they will contact you to schedule the second vaccine.

Pueblo residents can also call 719-583-4444 and choose option 1 to register for the vaccine clinic.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s office says on Wednesday they received 1,600 calls within the 7 hour shift, but things are slowing down. Staff members are now able to call people back to make sure they are not missing anyone who would like to get the vaccine.

Lisa Shorter from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says the amount of seniors who have registered is outstanding. “Our 70+ age group has signed up in numbers that I don’t think anyone could’ve anticipated. We’re at 50% of our 70+ age group on that list” says Shorter.

The Sheriff’s office tells 11 News they are doing daily calls to let people know they are still and to thank them for their patience. “We’re doing a daily call to just so that people are confident that they’re still on the list and that we’re making progress” says Shorter.

As of Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says 12,000 Pueblo County residents have registered for the vaccine.

