Pueblo Health Department responds after hundreds of Pfizer vaccines rendered unusable

(Midland Memorial Hospital)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment isn’t taking any risks after 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were rendered unusable.

PDPHE says the vaccines were being transported at the time and the temperature of the vaccines dropped 1.5 degrees below what is recommended.

According to Pfizer, the vaccines need to stay at a temperature between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. After the health department got to the destination, they saw the vaccines were at 34.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

After talking with the Colorado State Department of Public Health and Environment and Pfizer, PDPHE decided not to use them.

PDPHE released a statement on Thursday saying:

“We will continue to follow guidelines to ensure every dose we put into people is following safety guidelines; for the best interest of the people and integrity of the vaccine. We want to make sure all the doses are safe.”

During transportation the health department used the same type of coolers used by the state when they transport the vaccine into other areas of Colorado.

PDPHE tells 11 News this incident happened on Jan. 4 when Pueblo County was still in the beginning of phase 1B, vaccinating EMT’s and front line workers. That day they were able to vaccinate 433 people safely, and no one was turned away the day the incident occurred.

This incident has not impacted any of the current vaccination clinics happening in Pueblo County. So far more than 7,900 residents in Pueblo County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

