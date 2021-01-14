Final batch of Pikes Peak donuts made as construction rolls forward with new visitor center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The “top secret” recipe for the world famous Pikes Peak donuts is safe, but the machine that used to make them is not.

The Donut Robot (Mark VI) fired to life one last time Wednesday morning just before 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson got there to say goodbye, and get a tour of the new Summit Visitor Center, still under construction.

“It’s very important that we’re keeping the donuts and we’re going to continue on with the legend of the donuts,” Operations Manager Maria Paniadua said.

Paniadua and her team could make 4000 to 8000 donuts a day during the peak season, but now that machine has gone quiet.

Meanwhile, no more than a football throw away, the new building is well on it’s way to a late spring opening which includes a brand new donut machine, still wrapped in plastic as of press time.

Construction Superintendent Rob Clough says because the machine was so big, they had to put it into the kitchen before building the kitchen, building around it like a donut hole.

“We had to fork lift it into the building before we could finish a lot of the doors and the surrounding finishes,” Clough admits.

The new machine is reportedly more environmentally friendly and matches the higher-efficiency theme for the new building. Construction crews point to modern insulation as a huge upgrade in keeping the inside temperature what it should be with less energy spent.

The old Summit House was build in the 1960′s and is scheduled to be demolished this year.

But good news for fans of the Summit House donuts, the same recipe and style is still going to be available to hikers and visitors alike when the new building is officially up and running.

