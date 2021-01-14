Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

DENVER (KKTV) - An unsettling and tragic case was under investigation in Denver Wednesday night.

Just after 3 in the afternoon Denver Police announced they were conducting a death investigation in the 1700 block of Logan St. The area is on the south side of Denver in the Platt Park neighborhood.

Nearly seven hours later, police provided a gut-wrenching update. Investigators believe this is a double-murder and suicide case involving an adult woman, adult man and an infant. Police also feel this was a domestic abuse incident. Other details on the case were not immediately shared.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE: The death investigation in the 1700 block of S. Logan St. appears at this time to be a domestic-related double-murder and suicide involving an adult female, adult male and infant. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. https://t.co/jZbon5RhYZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 14, 2021

