Advertisement

Double-murder and suicide involving an infant under investigation in Denver Wednesday night

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - An unsettling and tragic case was under investigation in Denver Wednesday night.

Just after 3 in the afternoon Denver Police announced they were conducting a death investigation in the 1700 block of Logan St. The area is on the south side of Denver in the Platt Park neighborhood.

Nearly seven hours later, police provided a gut-wrenching update. Investigators believe this is a double-murder and suicide case involving an adult woman, adult man and an infant. Police also feel this was a domestic abuse incident. Other details on the case were not immediately shared.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

KKTV Midday Weather 1.14.21
Winds stay gusty ...
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
State Media out of Iran reporting cruise missiles launched during naval drill
State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill
Police lights
State Patrol investigating a double fatal crash in Chaffee County
1.14.21
Windy Thursday