Chase on I-25 Wednesday night, suspect reportedly called 911 and claimed he had a bomb before ramming a trooper’s vehicle south of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wild chase along I-25 in Colorado Wednesday night thankfully ended with no injuries.

It all started at about 7:28 p.m. when Colorado State Patrol received a report of a vehicle blocking the left lane of southbound I-25 about 12 miles north of Pueblo. When a trooper went to check on the vehicle, the trooper noticed the driver may have been impaired. That’s when the suspect driver fled the scene in his vehicle and the trooper followed.

The chase went down I-25 and through Pueblo. During the chase, Colorado State Patrol is reporting the suspect called 911 and claimed he had a bomb. Just south of Pueblo, the suspect then rammed a trooper’s vehicle before the chase came to an end near mile marker 93.

The suspect was taken into custody, only identified publicly by Colorado State Patrol as a man.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to clear the vehicle. However, there’s a strong indication the claim of a bomb was a false report, according to Colorado State Patrol.

