WANTED: Pueblo shooting suspect in attempted murder case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a shooting suspect who could be traveling with his girlfriend.

Photos of the suspect and his girlfriend are at the top of this article. Police have an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jason Martinez on the charge of attempted first-degree murder. He may be with Marissa Valdez.

On Nov. 15, police were called to the 2100 block of E. 14th Street just before 11 at night for a shooting. The victim had been hit multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

Martinez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4 and has a “thin” build. He also has a new tattoo over one of his eyebrows that reads “UNLV.” He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-320-6006 or 719-542-STOP.

