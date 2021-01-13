Advertisement

WANTED: Pueblo shooting suspect in attempted murder case

Shooting suspect Jason Martinez and his girlfriend Marissa Valdez.
Shooting suspect Jason Martinez and his girlfriend Marissa Valdez.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a shooting suspect who could be traveling with his girlfriend.

Photos of the suspect and his girlfriend are at the top of this article. Police have an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jason Martinez on the charge of attempted first-degree murder. He may be with Marissa Valdez.

On Nov. 15, police were called to the 2100 block of E. 14th Street just before 11 at night for a shooting. The victim had been hit multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

Martinez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4 and has a “thin” build. He also has a new tattoo over one of his eyebrows that reads “UNLV.” He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-320-6006 or 719-542-STOP.

