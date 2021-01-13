Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th amendment

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The Office of the Vice President shared a letter Vice President Mike Pence addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the topic of the 25th Amendment on Tuesday.

In the letter, the Vice President is urging congress to not invoke the 25th amendment. The purpose of the amendment is to address presidential incapacity or disability.

Part of the letter reads, “The Bible says that ‘for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven...a time to heal, ... and a time to build up.’ That time is now. In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans, and the tragic events of January 6th, now is the time for us to come together, now is the time to heal.”

You can read the full letter below:

A letter from Vice President Pence shared by his office on 1/12/21. (Office of the Vice President)

