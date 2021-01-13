Rocky Mountain Vibes hire UCCS coach Dave Hajek as new manager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes announced new members of their coaching staff Wednesday, headlined by introducing UCCS baseball coach Dave Hajek as the new club manager.

According to a release, Hajek will remain head coach of the Mountain Lions while navigating the Vibes through their first season as part of the new Major League Baseball Partnership Pioneer League. Hajek has been at the helm of the UCCS baseball team since its inception in 2017. The Mountain Lions were off to their best start in school history in 2020, holding an 11-7 record (4-0 in the RMAC) before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season.

Vibes new staff members Dave Hajek and Mark Lee (Rocky Mountain Vibes)

“It is a pleasure and an honor to continue my coaching career here in Colorado Springs with such a great organization in the Vibes,” Hajek said in a statement. “I’ve had a long history here in Colorado Springs with the Vibes/Sky Sox franchise as a fan, player, and coach, which only makes me more excited to help coach and develop this next talented group of ballplayers. The Vibes have been a staple in the Colorado Springs community for years now, and it’s my goal to bring a winning club back to Colorado Springs in 2021.”

Hajek has ties to the Vibes organization, playing for the Sky Sox in 1999 and going on to manage the club in 2013-14.

Another fellow Mountain Lion, Mark Lee, is joining the Vibes’ staff as their pitching coach. Lee was on the Sky Sox in 1997, and is currently the assistant coach at UCCS. He was formerly a journeyman at the MLB level, pitching for the Royals, Brewers, Orioles, as well as the Rockies organization.

The Vibes have not played since the conclusion of the 2019 season, as all minor league competition in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 2021 season will open around Memorial Day, in an eight-team Pionner League that is expected to run 92 games.

