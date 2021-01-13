Police shoot, kill man in suburban Denver

DENVER - Police fatally shot a man who officers say pointed a gun at them in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports Lakewood police were called to a car dealership Tuesday after a man was seen trying to get into a locked vehicle, but officers couldn’t find the suspect. Meanwhile, a robbery was reported at a nearby grocery store, and police rushed to the scene.

Investigators say the robbery report was unfounded, but police spotted a man nearby matching the description of the suspect from the car dealership. A police spokesman says the man fled and was shot when he pointed a handgun at officers.

