Police shoot, kill man in suburban Denver

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER - Police fatally shot a man who officers say pointed a gun at them in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports Lakewood police were called to a car dealership Tuesday after a man was seen trying to get into a locked vehicle, but officers couldn’t find the suspect. Meanwhile, a robbery was reported at a nearby grocery store, and police rushed to the scene.

Investigators say the robbery report was unfounded, but police spotted a man nearby matching the description of the suspect from the car dealership. A police spokesman says the man fled and was shot when he pointed a handgun at officers.

