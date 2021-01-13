Police in Aurora are investigating 2 reports of attempted child abductions

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are investigating two cases of attempted child abductions.

The Aurora Police Department shared a few details on the reported incidents Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the first attempted child abduction happened on Jan. 5 near the Mission Viejo Neighborhoods at about 1:30 p.m. In the first case, a white man with a black ski mask, red and black flannel shirt, and jeans tried grabbing a 10-year-old girl while she was playing outside.

The second case was reported on Monday in Mission Viejo Park. At about 6 p.m. that night police say a bald man with a dark beard who possibly had tattoos on his arms tried to grab a 12-year-old boy.

Both incidents happened on the southeast side of the city to the east of Cherry Creek State Park.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to call 720-913-STOP.

Police also shared the resource Kid Smartz for parents. Click here for more information about talking to your kids about “stranger danger.”

#APDAlert We are invest. 2 cases of Att. Child abductions in/near the Mission Viejo Neighborhoods (see map). On 1/5 at 1:30p a white male w/a black ski mask, red/blk flannel shirt & jeans attempted to grab a 10-yr-old girl playing outside (cont'd). pic.twitter.com/bBaT7d3DPk — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.