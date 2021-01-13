Advertisement

Police in Aurora are investigating 2 reports of attempted child abductions

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are investigating two cases of attempted child abductions.

The Aurora Police Department shared a few details on the reported incidents Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the first attempted child abduction happened on Jan. 5 near the Mission Viejo Neighborhoods at about 1:30 p.m. In the first case, a white man with a black ski mask, red and black flannel shirt, and jeans tried grabbing a 10-year-old girl while she was playing outside.

The second case was reported on Monday in Mission Viejo Park. At about 6 p.m. that night police say a bald man with a dark beard who possibly had tattoos on his arms tried to grab a 12-year-old boy.

Both incidents happened on the southeast side of the city to the east of Cherry Creek State Park.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to call 720-913-STOP.

Police also shared the resource Kid Smartz for parents. Click here for more information about talking to your kids about “stranger danger.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

KKTV Midday Weather 1.14.21
Winds stay gusty ...
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
State Media out of Iran reporting cruise missiles launched during naval drill
State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill
Police lights
State Patrol investigating a double fatal crash in Chaffee County
1.14.21
Windy Thursday