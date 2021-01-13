Advertisement

No winner in Mega Millions drawing; jackpot jumps to $750 million

Lottery tickets including Mega Millions and Powerball seen at a South Carolina store. Mega...
Lottery tickets including Mega Millions and Powerball seen at a South Carolina store. Mega Millions and Powerball are played in 45 states, as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in Puerto Rico.(WRDW)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM MST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KKTV) - Who wants to be a $750 millionaire? The Mega Millions jackpot continues to skyrocket after Tuesday’s drawing came and went without a winner.

Those who decide to buy tickets for the next drawing Friday night will now be vying for $750 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, up from a not-too-shabby $625 million jackpot Tuesday.

Tuesday’s numbers were 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09. Officials say there were no tickets matching all of the digits.

Tickets to enter the Mega Millions drawing cost $2, and winners must match all the numbers, including the Mega Ball, to take home the jackpot. The odds of winning are famously steep, but for that 1 in 302.5 million individual, their options are then taking a lump sum payment -- the popular choice among lottery winners -- or opting to have the jackpot doled out over 30 years.

National lottery game Powerball will be holding its drawing Wednesday night for $550 million. Powerball boasts the largest jackpot of all time at $1.58 billion in 2016.

