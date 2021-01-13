No winner in Mega Millions drawing; jackpot jumps to $750 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (KKTV) - Who wants to be a $750 millionaire? The Mega Millions jackpot continues to skyrocket after Tuesday’s drawing came and went without a winner.

Those who decide to buy tickets for the next drawing Friday night will now be vying for $750 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, up from a not-too-shabby $625 million jackpot Tuesday.

Tuesday’s numbers were 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09. Officials say there were no tickets matching all of the digits.

Tickets to enter the Mega Millions drawing cost $2, and winners must match all the numbers, including the Mega Ball, to take home the jackpot. The odds of winning are famously steep, but for that 1 in 302.5 million individual, their options are then taking a lump sum payment -- the popular choice among lottery winners -- or opting to have the jackpot doled out over 30 years.

National lottery game Powerball will be holding its drawing Wednesday night for $550 million. Powerball boasts the largest jackpot of all time at $1.58 billion in 2016.

