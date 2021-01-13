Advertisement

Man & dog’s best friend: Goose becomes family pet after being saved

‘They watch TV together, sometimes for hours’
By Ashley Smith, WXIX
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Last spring, a Cincinnati man was driving in Mason when he saw a family of geese crossing the road. Unfortunately, only one of the geese made it across the road safely.

Now, Lil’ Bob not only has a new home, but also a new family.

“We were sitting there for less than 30 seconds,” recalls Joe Songer, “And a guy decides behind us that he’s not gonna wait. He went around us, and he killed his mother, father, and three siblings and Bob was the only survivor.”

Songer brought Bob back home with him where his dog, Hant, immediately started caring for the goose.

“When we took him home, I thought ‘he’s not going to last the night,’” remembers Songer, “And he’s here 10 months later.”

Lil’ Bob has traveled to Chicago, Cleveland, and Tennessee. Everywhere Songer and Lil’ Bob go, people stare and ask questions.

Lil’ Bob loves to go for long walks. That exercise has made Songer healthier and helped him lose 60 pounds.

But make no mistake, Lil’ Bob and Hant also like to relax on the couch together.

“They watch TV together, sometimes for hours,” explains Songer, “And they do like Channel 19 and one of his favorite people is Tricia Macke. And when she’s on he’s looking at the TV like he’s talking to her.”

They also have a unique diet.

“He eats everything, but I hate to say it,” Songer continues, “His favorite food is Arby’s. He will eat Arby’s roast beef sandwich with the dog. But no bun, they want the meat.”

Lil’ Bob is also potty trained and rings a bell to go outside. The vet says he could live as long as 15-20 years.

Songer wants to make sure that everyone knows if Lil’ Bob decides to fly away one day, that’s fine. He is a wild animal after all.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
National Guard troops flooding in as Washington locks down
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies