Colorado inmate suspected of escaping a correctional facility and then asking a nearby resident for clothing

Michael Goelz.
Michael Goelz.(CDOC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado inmate reportedly escaped a correctional facility, asked a resident for clothing and then was captured within two miles of the facility.

The incident happened Monday night in Jefferson County. According to Annie Skinner, the Public Information Officer with the Colorado Department of Corrections, Michael Goelz was able to climb the fence at the minimum security Colorado Correctional Facility. Goelz finished scaling the fence and then walked away on foot.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then received a tip from a community member. Goelz allegedly went to a nearby home and asked for clothes while informing the resident he was a Colorado Correctional Facility inmate. Goelz then left the house. The sheriff’s office passed the information along to the correctional facility and it didn’t take long before Goelz was captured about 1.5 miles away from the facility he allegedly escaped from.

Goelz was booked into the Colorado Department of Corrections back in September for drug-related crimes and is serving a four-year sentence. He could face additional charges tied to the reported escape.

