Colorado governor responds to CDC’s recommendation to expand COVID-19 vaccine to include people 65 and older

DENVER (KKTV) - Who should get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine first? It’s a question that leaders in Colorado and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have both been examining as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

Recently, the CDC expanded it’s recommended eligibility for a vaccine to everyone 65 and older. The recommendation is one Colorado’s governor is reviewing. For the time being, the focus for Colorado is vaccinating 70 percent of the state’s residents who are 70 and older before March along with complete the vaccination of healthcare workers and first responders. As of Tuesday, Colorado is sticking to the latest vaccine distribution plan which can be viewed by clicking here.

“I am very excited with the announcement that states will be receiving more vaccines in the near term. Here in Colorado, we have a broad current eligible population of over 562,000 people over 70 years of age and based on data-driven goals of saving lives and ending the pandemic, protecting this vulnerable population will have the biggest impact. Our broad focus on vaccinating those over 70 has been one of the reasons that Colorado is one of the top states for the vaccine to be successfully administered,” said Governor Polis.

For those who are 70 and older, the state has provided details on how to contact providers to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

The following information has been provided by each hospital system, facility, public health agency, or provider.

UCHealth

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, their online patient portal, to communicate with patients. If you do not have an active My Health Connection account or are new to UCHealth, sign up to be placed on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for your phase, according to the state’s plan.

Denver Health

Denver Health is currently working to contact and make appointments with patients age 70 and over who currently receive care at a Denver Health facility or have received care in the past three years. Invitations are now being sent by MyChart to schedule these vaccinations. Tickets to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for patients 70 or over are being generated in a phased fashion. For those with MyChart accounts or willing to sign-up for one, this will be a much quicker process for scheduling your vaccination. Find instructions to create a MyChart account at Denver Health’s website.

Centura Health

Provider search | Covid-19 information center

If you are a Centura Health patient, you will receive an invitation when it is your time to receive the vaccine through MyCenturaHealth, their patient portal. These invitations will be sent based on the state tiering system, starting with patients age 70 and over. An appointment is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and walk-ins cannot be accommodated. They plan to make the vaccine available to all members of the community and details will be posted on the Centura.org website once available. Coloradans can take action now by establishing care with a Centura Health Physician Group primary care provider in their area.

Banner Health

Please take the survey linked above to determine if you are eligible to receive the vaccine. Please schedule your appointment online as the Banner Health System is receiving a high number of requests for appointments.

Kaiser Permanente

For Kaiser Permanente members 70+ (and others in eligible 1A and 1B categories) visit Kaiser Permanente’s vaccine webpage to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served wait list for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

Vail Health

Visit Vail Health’s website to make an appointment and see their clinic schedule.

Boulder Community Health

All vaccination notification and scheduling will be done through the MyBCH patient portal. The quickest and most efficient way to schedule a vaccination from Boulder Community Health is to use a MyBCH account.If you already have a MyBCH account, you should check that your personal information is up to date.

If you need to set up an account, you can do that at Boulder Community Health’s website. You do not need to be a current BCH patient to establish a MyBCH account. General questions about setting up the account should be sent to this email: MyBCH@bch.org.

HealthONE

At this point, HealthONE hospitals (The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and Swedish Medical Center) only have enough vaccine for their colleagues, physicians and their staff members, and other providers in the community. They are currently providing first and second dose vaccinations to those groups with the limited number of resources they’ve received.

HealthONE will begin contacting patients age 70 and older. These communications will be consistent with the state of Colorado tiering system and based upon vaccine availability. Because of our limited supply of vaccines we are asking that individuals wait to be contacted by us rather than come to our facilities looking to be vaccinated without an appointment. Please check HealthONE’s website for updated details.

SCL Health

SCL Health is currently contacting patients age 70 and older who are currently receiving care at a SCL Health facility. Information is being emailed to these patients guiding them to use the MyChart online patient portal to make a vaccination appointment. These invitations are being sent in a phased fashion based on the state tiering system.

An appointment is REQUIRED to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a SCL Health facility -- walk-up vaccinations ARE NOT available. If you are 70 and older and would like more information about registering for COVID-19 vaccination at a SCL Health facility, log on to SCL Health’s website or call or call 303-812-2051 for details.

It may take time to vaccinate every patient age 70 and older, and SCL Health appreciates the community’s patience as they evaluate the resources required to meet demand. SCL Health plans to eventually make the vaccine available to all members of the community in coordination with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. Details will be posted at SCLHealth.org once an expanded vaccine schedule is available.

As part of their mission to improve the health of the people and communities SCL Health serves, especially the poor and vulnerable, the goal is to vaccinate as many members of their communities quickly and safely, aligned with state guidelines.

Gunnison County

Gunnison County is scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for people in phase 1A and seniors age 70 and older. Individuals in these groups can register through their COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form. Gunnison County will notify people via email, text message, or phone call when the vaccine is available for them.

Larimer County

Larimer County has a COVID-19 Vaccine Notification Sign-Up form for county residents 70 and older to complete in order to keep a list of those who are requesting vaccination. As supplies increase, they will continue to work with all their vaccinating partners in the community to move into additional phases and meet the needs of Larimer county residents. County demographics indicate there are nearly 40,000 residents 70 and older.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.