Advertisement

Cleveland Lyft driver fired for admitting to firing legally-owned gun during attempted carjacking

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lyft driver has been fired by the ridesharing service after she admitted to firing her legally-owned and licensed gun during an attempted carjacking.

Cynthia Norman said she picked up a pair of young men — likely in their 20s — at an apartment complex in Cleveland’s Nottingham neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

As she arrived at the destination, the NEO Sports Plant, formerly known as the Euclid Sports Plant, she became concerned as it appeared the facility was closed.

That’s when the ride turned violent.

“I had to fight with these two men. I had one choking me from the back,” Norman told 19 News.

Norman said the other passenger, breaking Lyft’s COVID-19 protocol, insisted on sitting in the front seat.

She said he started punching her in the face as the man in the backseat choked her.

She was driving a rental car and refused to back down.

“They didn’t know I was going to fight back,” she said.

Norman told 19 News she then grabbed her gun from the center console and started shooting.

The two men fled on foot, leaving behind the cell phone they stole from her.

It’s unclear if they were wounded.

Norman drove to the 5th district police station and reported the incident.

According to a police report obtained by 19 News, the men are facing attempted kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery charges.

No arrests have been made.

Their Lyft profile didn’t offer any clues as to their identity, as they used the name, “NBA” and did not provide a picture.

It’s unclear if any surveillance video was captured during the incident.

Thankful she’s okay, Norman is frustrated that her supplemental income has been taken away by Lyft, which has a zero-tolerance policy for drivers carrying weapons -- even if they’re legally carried.

Our “No Weapons” policy applies when you are doing business as a representative of Lyft, which includes times that you are driving for Lyft, as well as times that you are visiting a Lyft Hub.

This means that even in places where it is legal to carry a weapon, we ask that you do not carry a weapon on any Lyft property.

Lyft.com

“What if you’re getting attacked? What are you supposed to do then?” she wondered.

A spokesperson for Lyft told 19 News the company stands by its decision.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th Amendment
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
Former Olympian, Colorado Springs real estate employee charged for participation in U.S. Capitol riot
The man pictured is a person of interest in an incident during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: U.S. senator tweets photo of person of interest in Capitol violence
U.S. Space Command
Alabama, not Colorado, selected as new home of U.S. Space Command
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 1/13/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to help keep Washington, D.C., secure as...
National Guard troops flooding in as Washington locks down
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies